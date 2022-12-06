Smith County Commissioners purchase more property to make space for new courthouse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County continues purchasing properties in Downtown Tyler to make room for the new courthouse.

On Tuesday, Smith County commissioners approved another purchase for the property at 215 E. Ferguson St.

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said they are using ARPA funds to pay for the property. They’re buying it for $1,035,000.

KLTV was told that the county is still negotiating with four other property owners to acquire space

It will still be several years before construction is started on the new courthouse that was approved by Smith County voters last month.

