Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected through Wednesday. Warm and Humid conditions expected for this time of year, for sure. Breezy southerly winds are likely through Thursday. Scattered showers are possible on Wednesday and then better chances on Thursday afternoon/evening as our next cold front moves through. Warmer than normal temperatures are excepted through the next 6 to 7 days, but we will cool down a bit on Friday, but staying above normal through at least Sunday. We are hoping for more sunshine by Friday, then the clouds return over the weekend with fairly good chances for more rain on Saturday...a few on Sunday, then a few more early on Monday as our next front moves through. Lows in the mid-60s through Thursday morning, then into the lower to middle 50s Friday through Sunday. Mid 40s are expected on Monday Morning of next week, behind the morning cold front. Highs in the middle 70s through Thursday, then the middle 60s Friday through Sunday. Lower 60s on Monday afternoon as the cooler air moves in. Have a great night.

