Lindale man sentenced to 87 months on child porn charge

Michael Quam
Michael Quam(Source: Gregg County Jail)
By Erin Wides and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Lindale man has been sentenced to 87 months in a federal prison after pleading guilty to a child pornography charge.

A judge sentenced Michael James Quam on Tuesday. The judge recommended Quam receive mental health treatment and take a sex offender course and financial course while in prison.

Quam will owe two fines of $5.000 a piece. He will have five years of supervised release after he serves his time.

The judge recommended Quam be placed in the Seagoville federal prison.

The judge said the goal of sentencing is to deter future misconduct. The judge says he took into consideration that Quam served in the Navy and came from a broken family. He also read two letters Quam sent prior to Tuesday’s sentencing.

