Kilgore College Rangers take Esports championship

Kilgore, Texas (KLTV) - For three years, Kilgore College has had an Esports team, and this time out they took the championship. The team took the match in the West Central Division against Bushnell University.

KC Esports Coach Andy Taylor took his team to the top with the best season they’ve had yet. The West Central Conference consists of 64 teams from across the country. The Rangers have 40 members which are in several teams competing in various games, such as Fortnite, Vaalorant, Chess, and Smash Bros.

The Valorant Varsity Plus Team consists of five members who took the title. They went up against Two year and four-year colleges and universities. There will be another competition next semester.

