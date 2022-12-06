Indicted former Angelina County road engineer declines plea offer

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A former Angelina County road engineer who was indicted on a charge of tampering with a government document has declined a plea offer.

Chuck Walker appeared in court Tuesday where his attorney said he had received a plea offer, but declined it.

Walker is accused of approving a false entry on an employee time sheet. Angelina County’s commissioners voted to fire Walker on March 22.

Walker has another court date set for January 5.

