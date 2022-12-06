Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fugitive wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child arrested at port of entry

Inocencio Hernandez, 60,
Inocencio Hernandez, 60,(Hidalgo County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST
HIDALGO, Texas (KWTX) - A fugitive wanted in South Texas was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

Inocencio Hernandez, 60, arrived from Mexico and an officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Hernandez has been wanted since 2013 on the charge of the aggravated sexual assault of a child by the Hidalgo County’s Office.

A Hidalgo County deputy arrived and took custody of Hernandez and transported him to the city jail.

Hernandez is currently booked into the Hidalgo County Jail with a $50,000 bond.

