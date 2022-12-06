Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
The flu is on the rise... for dogs

Dog influenza outbreaks are on the rise in the Southern United States
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Well we’ve all heard of the human flu, well what about the dog flu.

It’s not just humans that can get the flu. Canine influenza or dog flu is very similar to human flu which can cause a cough, runny nose, fever, sleepiness, eye discharge, and a reduced appetite.

Dog influenza outbreaks are on the rise in the Southern United States. The disease is fast spreading and unfortunately is a problem for West Texas dogs.

“Everything I would say West of Midland towards El Paso and even into El Paso where pretty hot spots for viruses” said Kelly Hendricks, Manager of the Odessa Animal Control Shelter

Hendricks goes on to say it has not gotten that cold here yet so the disease doesn’t have time to die.

Influenza symptoms for a dog can last almost an entire month.

“But you need to contact your vet as soon as possible. When you start seeing behavioral changes that you don’t normally see you need to get them to a vet” said Hendricks

The ways to prevent dog influenza are similar to the ways you prevent the flu in humans.

“Try to be careful where you take your dogs, especially puppies. Because their immune systems are not as adverse then adults are so they can contract diseases a lot quicker” said Hendricks

Hendricks also suggests making sure your dogs are up to date on their vaccines so that this is never a problem.

