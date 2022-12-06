Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fake Smith County captain demanding money for missing jury duty, sheriff’s office warns

He’s called several people Monday night, sheriff’s office says
(Pixabay)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is warning that they have received several calls Monday night from concerned residents.

The callers told the sheriff’s office that an unknown person called and identified himself as Captain Craig Halbrooks with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The caller then tells the victim that he needs to discuss a criminal matter with them and says that they owe money because they missed jury duty. This is not true, the sheriff’s office says.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office will never call anyone and ask for money, nor will any other law enforcement agency, they remind.

Please don’t allow yourself to be victimized by these individuals and never give personal identifying information or financial information over the phone.

Also, never respond to suspicious text messages asking for this information.

Adults should discuss this with senior citizens they know who they believe may be blindly trusting of authority, even over the phone or text.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Light pole, signal down at Front, Glenwood in Tyler
