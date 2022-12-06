Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

East Texas Kitchen Care: Cleaning the black buildup off your enamel Dutch ovens

East Texas Kitchen Care: Tip for cleaning the bottom of porcelain-coated Dutch oven pots
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sometimes, no matter how hard we scrub, we can’t get all the “crud” off our expensive porcelain-coated cast iron Dutch ovens. Whether yours is Le Creuset, Staub, Chantal, or Martha Stewart brand, they’ll all eventually have some buildup on the bottom that elbow grease can’t easily remove.

Enter oven cleaner. I use a “fume free” oven cleaner so I don’t have to smell chemicals, plus I wear a mask when I spray the bottom of the pan. Leave on for about 30 minutes, and then scrub off. Works great! Only do it about once a year; you don’t want to subject your pots to this very often, but when you need a deep cleaning, this is a great way to go.

East Texas Kitchen Care: Dutch oven cleaning tip
East Texas Kitchen Care: Dutch oven cleaning tip

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS Law Enforcement Communications
4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County
Several East Texas school districts are encouraging their community to wear pink, Athena’s...
East Texas school districts to wear pink in memory of Athena Strand
The Rains County Sheriff’s office responded to an “accidental shooting.”
Rains County sheriff responds to ‘accidental shooting’ at convenience store
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
One possible suspect was caught on security camera.
Tyler police ask for help identifying alleged diamond thief

Latest News

Mama Steph shares Kitchen Care tips
East Texas Kitchen Care: Dutch oven cleaning tip
Delicious cranberry-banana breakfast cookies
Cranberry banana breakfast cookies by Casie Buck
Cranberry banana breakfast cookies by Casie Buck
Pepsi is pushing a new campaign for people to pour milk into their soda.
Soda with milk? Pepsi wants you to try it this holiday season