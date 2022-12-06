Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Drilling site explosion in San Augustine under investigation

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The San Augustine Fire Department were dispatched to a reported explosion from a rig site located on FM 353.

There was a fire department and law enforcement presence from departments in Sabine County, Nacogdoches, Pineland, and Joaquin.

San Augustine authorities have no further information to share at the time regarding any injuries or damages.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

