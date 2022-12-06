Chapel Hill head coach celebrates 100 career wins

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Chapel Hill head football coach and athletic director celebrated his 100th career win on Friday night in a game against Kilgore.

Head Football Coach Jeff Riordan at Chapel Hill High School came to the school four years ago. Today, he was celebrated for his 100th career win.

“You know, Chapel Hill doesn’t do anything small, they do things big. It was a big surprise; I had no clue,” Riordan said.

Superintendent Lamond Dean said Coach Riordan revitalized their team.

“Our program took a turn, had a little bit of a downturn, and Coach Riordan came in, revitalized this program. We went from very few wins to having an opportunity to be in the state semifinals for the second year in a row,” Dean said.

Today the district honored their coach by presenting him with made-in-house gifts: a hand-painted ball and two murals to commemorate the wins. One of the murals honored Riordan’s family, as they have been there for all of the wins as well.

“Behind a great leader is a great family system, supporting wife and children. They give up a lot of their time to allow their spouses to do the work with the young men that we do have in our district,” Riordan said.

The Chapel Hill Bulldogs are playing this Friday in the state semifinal game. Riordan said while 100 wins is great, he wants 102.

“We got to get 101 this week, then next week 102. You know, that would make the 100th win worthwhile,” Riordan said.

Riordan said they celebrate these 100 wins together as a family.

“Ohana is our word; it means family, and it’s from the top down from Mr. Dean to Mr. Strode, to athletic director, to coaches, to players. It’s a big family here, and we celebrated this as a family,” Riordan said.

The Chapel Hill Bulldogs face Boerne Friday night at 7 p.m. in San Antonio. The district has canceled school for Friday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.