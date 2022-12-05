Young Men’s Service League of Longview volunteers at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas young men’s service organization volunteers their time to help in their own way at a rescue mission shelter.

It’s called the Young Men’s Service League. The YMSL of Longview showed up to volunteer at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission men’s and women’s shelter this Sunday.

This is their inaugural year as a YMSL chapter, part of a national service organization for high school boys and their mothers to serve together.

Chapter President Melissa Kitchens said the common bond was “not what you can give yourself,” but what you can give to others.

