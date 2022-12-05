Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas’ top election official resigns after midterms

(Matt York | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas’ top elections official has resigned. Secretary of State John Scott said Monday he would step down after an intense year of trying to reassure election skeptics, navigating the rocky launch of new voting laws and overseeing a limited audit of the 2020 election.

The Republican came under immediate scrutiny from the moment he took the job in October 2021. He was briefly part of former President Donald Trump’s legal team that challenged the results of the 2020 election. But he said upon taking the job in Texas that he did not dispute that President Joe Biden was the winner.

His successor will be chosen by Abbott, who was reelected to a third term in November.

