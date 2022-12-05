Teenager shot in the face in gang related dispute, according to authorities

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County deputies responded to a shooting at a mobile home park located at 11300 Hwy 271 on December 4th, that ended with a teenager being hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival deputies discovered the victim had already been transported via personal vehicle to UT North. Once deputies arrived at UT North they identified the victim as a 17 year old male with a gunshot sound to the face and another to his right arm. The victim was transported to UT Main in Tyler where he underwent emergency surgery.

After interviewing witnesses investigators determined that the incident could have been a gang related shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation, if you have any information related to this case, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

