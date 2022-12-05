Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Teenager shot in the face in gang related dispute, according to authorities

(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County deputies responded to a shooting at a mobile home park located at 11300 Hwy 271 on December 4th, that ended with a teenager being hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival deputies discovered the victim had already been transported via personal vehicle to UT North. Once deputies arrived at UT North they identified the victim as a 17 year old male with a gunshot sound to the face and another to his right arm. The victim was transported to UT Main in Tyler where he underwent emergency surgery.

After interviewing witnesses investigators determined that the incident could have been a gang related shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation, if you have any information related to this case, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One possible suspect was caught on security camera.
Tyler police ask for help identifying alleged diamond thief
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
David Lawrence Davis, II (aka "Moe")
Rusk County officials arrest murder suspect
A 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were hospitalized after suffering multiple stab...
Couple stabbed by son-in-law angry about divorce, authorities say
The Rains County Sheriff’s office responded to an “accidental shooting.”
Rains County sheriff responds to ‘accidental shooting’ at convenience store

Latest News

Texas DPS Law Enforcement Communications
Four dead, 10 injured in multiple vehicle crash in Hopkins County
Texas DPS logo
2 injured in 18-wheeler crash on TX-103, according to DPS
The YMSL of Longview showed up to volunteer at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission men’s and women’s...
Young Men’s Service League of Longview volunteers at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission
The YMSL of Longview showed up to volunteer at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission men’s and women’s...
WebXtra: Young Men’s Service League of Longview volunteers at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission