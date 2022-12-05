Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy skies with areas of light rain and drizzle will continue to be possible this afternoon, though visibility should improve from what it was this morning. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the mid 70s, with a wet/muggy feeling from the moisture in the atmosphere. We’ll continue to see chances for rain and fog, as well as highs in the 70s nearly every day this week. Rain chances and totals will be highest north of I-20 this week, with decreasing totals to the south. At the same time, temperatures will have a similar gradient, with cooler temperatures expected to the north, and warmer to the south.

A frontal boundary has positioned itself near the Red River and will meander in that area for the next several days leading to the somewhat unsettled weather this week. It does look like the warmer temperatures and wet forecast could continue into next week, as current Climate Prediction Center outlooks place us in areas likely to see above normal temperatures and rainfall through the middle of next week. Of course, these are just long range predictions and we’ll just have to wait and see. I hope you have a great Monday and make the most of the forecast.

