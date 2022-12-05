Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Minnesota town drops Texas-style anti-abortion lawsuit plan

(Envato)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minnesota town has backed away from a proposal to let people sue abortion providers, including organizations that provide abortion drugs by mail, after the state attorney general warned that the plan was unconstitutional.

But the legislator behind the proposal, which is based on a Texas law, said Monday he’s not giving up despite the unanimous vote by the Prinsburg City Council on Friday to drop the idea.

Republican Tim Miller, of Prinsburg, says he still thinks it’s constitutional despite what Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison says. Miller said he’ll continue trying to enact it in other rural Minnesota communities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS Law Enforcement Communications
4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County
One possible suspect was caught on security camera.
Tyler police ask for help identifying alleged diamond thief
Several East Texas school districts are encouraging their community to wear pink, Athena’s...
East Texas school districts to wear pink in memory of Athena Strand
The Rains County Sheriff’s office responded to an “accidental shooting.”
Rains County sheriff responds to ‘accidental shooting’ at convenience store
David Lawrence Davis, II (aka "Moe")
Rusk County officials arrest murder suspect

Latest News

East Texas Kitchen Care: Dutch oven cleaning tip
East Texas Kitchen Care: Dutch oven cleaning tip
It offers skilled nursing as well as physical, speech and occupational therapy along with...
Sunshine Pediatric Prescribed Extended Care Center opens in Tyler
WEBXTRA: Sunshine Pediatric Prescribed Extended Care Center opens in Tyler
WEBXTRA: Sunshine Pediatric Prescribed Extended Care Center opens in Tyler
Texas’ top election official resigns after midterms