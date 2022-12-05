Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jurors hear ex-Border Patrol agent’s confession in killings

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Jurors in the capital murder trial of a former U.S. Border Patrol agent have heard him confess in a taped interview to killing four sex workers in South Texas.

If convicted of capital murder, 39-year-old Juan David Ortiz faces life in prison without parole because prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.

Ortiz was a Border Patrol intelligence supervisor at the time of his arrest in September 2018. Jurors heard the taped confession last week. The bodies of the four women were found along roads on the outskirts of Laredo in 2018.

Authorities say Ortiz wasn’t on duty during the killings and wore civilian clothes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

