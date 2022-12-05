Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Grand jury hands down new indictment against suspended Angelina County judge

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct has suspended Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery...
The State Commission on Judicial Conduct has suspended Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery without pay in relation to his alleged violation of the Texas Open Meetings Act.(Angelina County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A new indictment has been brought against a suspended Angelina County judge.

According to Angelina County District Attorney Janet Cassels, a grand jury has handed Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery a new indictment for a public order crime, which is a Class C misdemeanor, dated May 11, 2022. Lymbery has been previously indicted on 21 counts of public order crimes. The

The previous list of indictments contains 21 different dates as far back as 2020 in which Lymbery allegedly participated in a closed meeting “knowing that a certified agenda of the closed meeting was not being kept and/or that a recording of the closed meeting was not being made.” The indictment also corrected numerous inaccurate dates from previous indictments.

Two Angelina County commissioners, Pct. 4 Commissioner Michael Steven Smith and Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, also are alleged to have participated in the Open Meetings Act violations.

Lymbery was suspended from his position as judge in March earlier this year.

Previous reporting:

Motions allege false testimony against Angelina County commissioner, suspended judge

Suspended Angelina County judge indicted on 21 additional offenses

