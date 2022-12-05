Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Four dead, 10 injured in multiple vehicle crash in Hopkins County

Texas DPS Law Enforcement Communications
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal collision in Hopkins County involving 5 vehicles ended with four dead and ten injured Sunday evening.

According to a fatality report released by the DPS, Sulphur Springs authorities responded to a multiple car wreck on SH 19 at around 5:44 p.m. on Sunday, December 4.

According to the report, Gerald Lee Adams, 60, was headed north on SH 19 in his Ford truck when he failed to control its speed and struck a nearby 1998 Toyota. The impact of the collision pushed the Toyota into the southbound lane of SH 19 where the driver then collided with two vehicle. The driver of the 1998 Toyota who was pushed onto the southbound lane, Celestino Reina, 60, and the passengers Celia Reina, Maria Reina, and Dariul Rodriguez, were reported deceased on the scene.

Drivers and passengers that collided with the 1998 Toyota were reported injured.

After the collision with the Toyota, Gerald Lee Adams then continued north on SH 19 and collided with another driver. Both the driver, Rebecca Harris Goodson, 69, and her passenger, Joyce Marie Moore, 72, reportedly survived the crash.

