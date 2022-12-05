Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dragons Kade Godfrey Signs with Centenary

By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches baseball player Kade Godfrey signed his letter of intent for Centenary College of Louisiana this past Friday,

“As soon as I walked on to campus I knew this is where I was going and just excited to see where it goes” said Godfrey when asked about his choice to commit. According to Godfrey, he has a lot to thank the Nacogdoches Dragon’s for in helping him gauge his pitching arm compared to the athletes in the next level.

“Being a Dragon has prepared me for seeing very good pitching, seeing many more commitments and different college arms.”

David Greer, head coach of the Nacogdoches Dragons baseball team spoke about Kade’s work ethic and influence on the team.

“He’s a hard worker, works in the weight room, works his tail off out there at the baseball field. One of those guys you love to have” said the coach about Godfrey.

