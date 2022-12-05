City of Tyler crews continue repairs on large Rice Road sinkhole

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews with the City of Tyler continue to work at the intersection of Rice and Old Bullard roads following a sinkhole that was found Thursday night. Traffic is moving in the area, but at a slower speed.

The City of Tyler said Rice Rd. between South Broadway Ave. and Old Bullard Rd. will remain closed until Tuesday or when all repairs can be made, and the safety of the asphalt can be determined.

In a press release from the City of Tyler, they said telecommunication infrastructure was relocated by AT&T and Conterra this weekend and a gas line still needs to be inspected.

The sinkhole was found Thursday night on Rice Rd. A damaged stormwater line caused water to saturate the ground under the road. The stormwater line was near a sewer line and a manhole that were also damaged due to the infiltration of stormwater, the city said.

The sinkhole is also affecting surrounding businesses.

Pro Nails is located near the intersection on Rice Rd. and their front drive is blocked by construction vehicles. One of their employees said they have been a lot slower than normal. For customer Delores NeJame, she said it was easy to get an appointment.

“Usually when I come it’s very hard to get in. I have to call a day or two before and it’s packed, but because of all the construction on Old Bullard and Rice Road, at the corner, nobody’s here but me this morning,” she said. “And I had to park next door, which is very inconvenient to walk around in all that mess and I don’t know if it’s going to be pouring when I leave or not.”

NeJame said she took Rice Road into the area and had to go through the Grand Slam parking lot, around through Brookshires and parked on the side of the business.

The City of Tyler asks for drivers’ patience as work continues. Drivers are asked to drive slowly in the area and obey the detours and traffic signs in place.

