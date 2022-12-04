Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly cloudy skies today, areas of light rain or drizzle possible. Afternoon temps in the 50s and 60s.
Mostly cloudy skies today, areas of light rain or drizzle possible. Afternoon temps in the 50s and 60s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy/cloudy skies today, with some peaks of sunshine possible at times. Areas of light rain or drizzle will be possible through the day, but widespread and/or prolonged showers are not expected. Temperatures this afternoon will peak in the upper 50s and low 60s for the northern half of the area, and upper 60s for the southern half of the area. As mentioned yesterday, the weather pattern will make it difficult to pinpoint one temperature for the entire viewing area as there will be such a difference when comparing north to south. Tonight, look for cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s. The chance for a bit of light rain and or drizzle does increase some this evening and overnight.

Next week will feature above normal temperatures for most of the week, and chances for rain every day. Starting with temperatures, we will see highs nearly every day in the 70s, well above the norm. for early December. Accompanying the warmer temperatures will be the increased rain chances, highest through the middle part of the week. As with the temperature forecast, there will be a noticeable difference between north and south when it comes to rain chances/totals. The northern half of East Texas will be on the more “wet” end of the forecast, with parts of Deep East Texas likely staying dry all week. If you are wondering why this is, in part, we have what we call zonal flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This means that the disturbances bringing rain to the area will generally move due east along and north of the Red River. A bit of a weather lesson for you this morning. I hope you have a great Sunday and week ahead.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Strand
Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted and killed by Fed Ex driver, sheriff says
Jason Edward Rhodes, 21
Man arrested in Tyler on capital murder warrant
One possible suspect was caught on security camera.
Tyler police ask for help identifying alleged diamond thief
East Texas Ag News: Dealing with invasive Asian lady beetles
Aimee Fricks had been with PSFR for four years and was the wife of PSFR Firefighter Jonathan...
Member of Payne Spring Fire Rescue dies in medical emergency

Latest News

Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips 12-4-22
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
First Alert Weather
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips