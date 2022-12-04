Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

KLTV/KTRE
KLTV/KTRE(KLTV/KTRE)
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! A few spotty showers will be possible on Monday thanks to the return of breezy, warm southerly winds and the moisture they’ll pull in from the Gulf of Mexico. Expect another big jump in temperatures for the first half of next week with most in the 70s. Widespread showers return to East Texas later in the day Tuesday, when a cold front pushes south through Oklahoma and stalls along the Red River. This surface front will act as a firing line for scattered showers on and off throughout the PM hours of Tuesday and throughout the day on Wednesday into Thursday morning. More showers and potentially an isolated thunderstorm will be possible Thursday as a second cold front approaches and eventually pushes through East Texas. This second front will also eventually stall, albeit this time to our south, before lifting back north as a warm front next Saturday, potentially feeding better rain chances back into East Texas for the next weekend. Friends, keep the umbrella handy this next week. Not every day will be a washout, but portions of East Texas will see rain each and everyday Tuesday - Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Strand
Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted and killed by Fed Ex driver, sheriff says
Jason Edward Rhodes, 21
Man arrested in Tyler on capital murder warrant
One possible suspect was caught on security camera.
Tyler police ask for help identifying alleged diamond thief
East Texas Ag News: Dealing with invasive Asian lady beetles
Pamala Evonne Medlock
Woman charged with kidnapping Overton child booked into Smith County Jail

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips 12-4-22
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips