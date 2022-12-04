Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Six Red Zone teams play for chance at state berth in UIL semifinals

By Caleb Beames
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are just six teams left in the UIL football playoffs. Each team is just a win away from a trip to the state championships at AT&T stadium in Arlington.

Thursday, Dec. 8

3A DI

Brock vs. Malakoff @ Frisco’s Ford Center, 7 p.m.

  • Winner plays winner of Franklin vs. Edna in state championship

A Malakoff win would clinch the Tigers their second trip to state. Their first trip was in 2018.

2A DI

Timpson vs. Refugio @ Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium, 6 p.m.

  • Winner plays winner of Hawley vs. Crawford winner in state championship

Timpson is in their third-straight state semifinal. This time they take on Refugio. Refugio had a rich history with 10 state title appearances. Timpson is looking for their first.

Friday, Dec. 9

4A DI

Chapel Hill vs. Boerne @ San Antonio’s Alamodome, 7 p.m.

  • Winner plays winner of Decatur vs. China Spring semifinal in state championship

Chapel Hill was just seconds from going to state last year and looks to avenge that loss with a win to earn their school’s fourth trip to the title game.

4A DII

Carthage vs. Glenn Rose @ Frisco’s Ford Center, 7 p.m.

  • Winner plays winner of Cuero vs. Wimberley in state championship

After a down year by Carthage standards, the Bulldogs are back in the semifinals and looking to play for title number 9.

3A DII

Harmony vs. Poth @ Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium, 7 p.m.

  • Winner plays Canadian vs. Gunter winner in state championship

Harmony is in the state semifinal for the first time ever. Harmony is taking on a Poth team that hasn’t played for state since 1968. Whoever wins will take on a powerhouse in either Canadian or Gunter.

Saturday, Dec. 10

5A DI

Longview vs. Aledo @ Dallas’ Kincaide Stadium, 2 p.m.

  • Winner plays winner of College Station vs. CC Veterans Memorial semifinal in state championship

Longview is back in the state semifinals for the first time since winning a 6A title in 2018.

