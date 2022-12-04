Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Rare deep-sea creatures discovered in remote ocean

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A blind eel, deep-sea batfishes, spiderfish and more were all discovered and revealed on a seafloor in Australia.

The deep-sea batfish is one of several previously unknown creatures found below the surface of the Indian Ocean near the Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park.

A team of scientists with the Museums Victoria Research Institute recently mapped the region across nearly 7,000 miles in detail for the first time.

The project revealed flat-topped sea mountains with volcanic cones, sharp ridges, and canyons.

The newly discovered sea life also came to light, including the blind eel with loose, transparent skin, the pelican and slender snipe eels, highfin lizardfish and others.

The museum’s chief scientist of the expedition said this represents a discovery of “an amazing number of potentially new species” living in the Marine Park.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Strand
Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted and killed by Fed Ex driver, sheriff says
Jason Edward Rhodes, 21
Man arrested in Tyler on capital murder warrant
One possible suspect was caught on security camera.
Tyler police ask for help identifying alleged diamond thief
East Texas Ag News: Dealing with invasive Asian lady beetles
Aimee Fricks had been with PSFR for four years and was the wife of PSFR Firefighter Jonathan...
Member of Payne Spring Fire Rescue dies in medical emergency

Latest News

A firefighter passed away at his home in Sulphur Springs on Saturday.
Gun Barrel City Fire Department recognizes death of firefighter
A fossil of an American lion was found in the Mississippi River.
Rare American lion fossil found in Mississippi River
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the J Street National Conference at the Omni...
Blinken vows US support for Israel despite unease over govt
The southern Ukraine city of Kherson was without power Thursday, December 1, 2022, in the wake...
US intel chief thinking ‘optimistically’ for Ukraine forces