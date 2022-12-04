Rains County sheriff responds to ‘accidental shooting’ at convenience store

EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s office responded to an “accidental shooting” at a Max-A-Mart in Emory.

Sheriff’s office and DPS officials are at the scene of an accidental shooting at the intersection of US Highways 69 and 19, according to a social media post from the Rains County Sheriff’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated as information becomes available.

