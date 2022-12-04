Lufkin Defeats Longview in Hoopfest Tournament

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Hoopfest Tournament Championship between the Lufkin Panthers and the Longview Lobos would have Lufkin coming out strong from the three point range. Austin Brown who would be good multiple times from behind the three point line throughout the game put up double digits.

Longview would begin to get their offense going keeping it with in 10 going into halftime 31 to 23, but the second half would be pretty much all Lufkin as the Panthers offense would continue to score leaving Longview behind.

Lufkin goes on to win their own tournament in the Holiday Hoopfest Championship by a final score of 60 to 45. Lufkin Head Basketball Coach JT McManus on what the win meant.

“A lot of a lot of work into this.” He said. “Sometimes your team gets neglected, so our kids to be able to step up our business the way they did all weekend speaks to their character, their maturity, and and just the growth of the team.

