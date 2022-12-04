Harmony ISD cancels Friday classes for Eagles semifinal game

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harmony ISD has announced classes are cancelled Friday so fans can travel to support their football team as they play Poth near Houston.

An announcement from the ISD said, “Our Harmony Eagles are playing Poth in the state semifinal game at Cy-Fair Federal Credit Union Stadium at 7:00! This will help fans, families, and community travel to support our Harmony Eagles.”

