Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Harmony ISD cancels Friday classes for Eagles semifinal game

Harmony ISD
Harmony ISD(Harmony ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harmony ISD has announced classes are cancelled Friday so fans can travel to support their football team as they play Poth near Houston.

An announcement from the ISD said, “Our Harmony Eagles are playing Poth in the state semifinal game at Cy-Fair Federal Credit Union Stadium at 7:00! This will help fans, families, and community travel to support our Harmony Eagles.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Strand
Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted and killed by Fed Ex driver, sheriff says
Jason Edward Rhodes, 21
Man arrested in Tyler on capital murder warrant
One possible suspect was caught on security camera.
Tyler police ask for help identifying alleged diamond thief
East Texas Ag News: Dealing with invasive Asian lady beetles
Aimee Fricks had been with PSFR for four years and was the wife of PSFR Firefighter Jonathan...
Member of Payne Spring Fire Rescue dies in medical emergency

Latest News

Six Red Zone teams play for chance at state berth in UIL semifinals
Chapel Hill ISD cancels Friday classes for football game
The Lufkin Panthers basketball team won their own tournament by defeating the Longview Lobos.
Lufkin defeats Longview in Hoopfest Tournament
The Lufkin Panthers basketball team won their own tournament by defeating the Longview Lobos.
Lufkin defeats Longview in Hoopfest Tournament