Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Gun Barrel City Fire Department recognizes death of firefighter

A firefighter passed away at his home in Sulphur Springs on Saturday.
A firefighter passed away at his home in Sulphur Springs on Saturday.(Gun Barrel City Fire Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A firefighter passed away at his home in Sulphur Springs on Saturday.

“Gun Barrel City Firefighter Micah Swanson, ID 4111, passed away at his residence in Sulphur Springs, Texas, on Saturday, December 3,” said Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman in a social media post. “Micah joined the Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021. He was a valued member of the department and had a passion for serving the citizens of Gun Barrel City. Micah leaves behind his wife and three children. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. We will provide an update once funeral arrangements have been made.”

The fire department has asked the public to keep Micah, his family, and the Gun Barrel City Fire Department in their prayers.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Strand
Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted and killed by Fed Ex driver, sheriff says
Jason Edward Rhodes, 21
Man arrested in Tyler on capital murder warrant
One possible suspect was caught on security camera.
Tyler police ask for help identifying alleged diamond thief
East Texas Ag News: Dealing with invasive Asian lady beetles
Aimee Fricks had been with PSFR for four years and was the wife of PSFR Firefighter Jonathan...
Member of Payne Spring Fire Rescue dies in medical emergency

Latest News

Celebrating the legacy of Dr. Beverly Waddleton
Quitman doctor retires after 40 years of service
David Lawrence Davis, II
Rusk County officials arrest murder suspect
Pamala Evonne Medlock
Woman charged with kidnapping Overton child booked into Smith County Jail
His grandfather and father were both dog trainers who worked on everything from “The Little...
East Texas ‘dog whisperer’ shares stories from family legacy