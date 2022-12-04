Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas school districts to wear pink in memory of Athena Strand

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several East Texas school districts are encouraging their community to wear pink, Athena’s favorite color, in honor of her loss.

Lindale, Grand Saline, Frankston ISDs posted on social media Sunday asking their staff and students to wear pink.

Frankston ISD states the event is “to honor Athena and show support to her family, friends and community.” Grand Saline ISD included the hashtag “#PINKOUTFORATHENA.” Lindale ISD reflected, “We are all heartbroken over the tragic loss.”

Athena Strand, 7, was declared missing from Paradise, Texas, and is now known to have been abducted and allegedly murdered by a Fed Ex driver, according to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin.

