Chapel Hill ISD cancels Friday classes for football game

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill ISD is cancelling classes on Dec. 9 so fans can travel to San Antonio to support the football team as they take on Boerne in the state semifinals.

A social media post from the ISD announced the closure and stated classes will resume on Dec. 12.

All district facilities and services will also be closed on Friday.

