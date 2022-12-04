Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Chapel Hill ISD cancels Friday classes for football game

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill ISD is cancelling classes on Dec. 9 so fans can travel to San Antonio to support the football team as they take on Boerne in the state semifinals.

A social media post from the ISD announced the closure and stated classes will resume on Dec. 12.

All district facilities and services will also be closed on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Strand
Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted and killed by Fed Ex driver, sheriff says
Jason Edward Rhodes, 21
Man arrested in Tyler on capital murder warrant
One possible suspect was caught on security camera.
Tyler police ask for help identifying alleged diamond thief
East Texas Ag News: Dealing with invasive Asian lady beetles
Aimee Fricks had been with PSFR for four years and was the wife of PSFR Firefighter Jonathan...
Member of Payne Spring Fire Rescue dies in medical emergency

Latest News

The Lufkin Panthers basketball team won their own tournament by defeating the Longview Lobos.
Lufkin defeats Longview in Hoopfest Tournament
The Lufkin Panthers basketball team won their own tournament by defeating the Longview Lobos.
Lufkin defeats Longview in Hoopfest Tournament
Harmony, having never made it to the quarterfinals, was looking to make history Friday night.
Harmony advances to state semis following win over Newton
Harmony, having never made it to the quarterfinals, was looking to make history Friday night.
Harmony advances to state semis following win over Newton