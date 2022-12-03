Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman charged with kidnapping Overton child booked into Smith County Jail

Pamala Evonne Medlock
Pamala Evonne Medlock(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Overton woman accused of kidnapping a boy has been transferred to the Smith County Jail.

Pamala Evonne Medlock, 59, has been accused of absconding with a young boy in November but was caught after a DPS trooper stopped her while driving westbound in Mitchell County toward Arizona on I-20.

She was being held in Mitchell County Jail after her arrest, but has now been transferred to Smith County with bond set at $250,000.

Previous:

