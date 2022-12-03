Tyler police ask for help identifying alleged diamond thief

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A “large amount of diamonds” were stolen from a business on S. Broadway and police are asking the public to help identify a suspect.

On Dec. 2 at about 4:20 p.m., a Tyler business had “a large amount of diamonds and gold stolen,” according to the Tyler Police Department. One possible suspect was caught on security camera, and police say three other women and a silver Honda Odyssey may be involved.

If you have any information on who the suspect in the image may be, please contact Tyler Police Detective Tekell at (903) 531-1046.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.