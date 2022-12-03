Traffic Alert: Mineola railroad crossings closed due to train breakdown

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Two of the crossings in Mineola have been closed due to problems with a train, causing traffic to be redirected back to Loop 564.

According to the city’s dispatch, a train broke down and must be addressed before most crossings can be re-opened.

The crossing at Stone Street is open, authorities said.

This post will be updated as information becomes available.

