Traffic Alert: Mineola railroad crossings closed due to train breakdown
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Two of the crossings in Mineola have been closed due to problems with a train, causing traffic to be redirected back to Loop 564.
According to the city’s dispatch, a train broke down and must be addressed before most crossings can be re-opened.
The crossing at Stone Street is open, authorities said.
This post will be updated as information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.