Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly cloudy today with a few light shower possible, mainly in Deep East Texas.
Mostly cloudy today with a few light shower possible, mainly in Deep East Texas.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies across the area this morning, as well as a few light showers in Deep East Texas. Temperatures this morning, and through the rest of the day, will fluctuate as a front moves into the area. This front will wreak havoc on any single temperature forecast for the entire area as there could be a 10-degree or more difference in temperatures across East Texas from north to south. Temperatures will generally trend warmer south and cooler to the north. This front will also usher in gusty winds today, 10-15mph out of the north, though the wind should die down this evening. As far as rain chances go for this afternoon and the rest of the weekend, we’ll mostly be looking for areas of light rain or drizzle, and maybe a few hit or miss showers.

I would not say that the forecast calls for the cancellation of any plans or moving them indoors but having the umbrella or raincoat handy would not be a bad idea if you’d prefer to not get a little wet. As mentioned a moment ago, temperatures will vary this weekend, but I’d say most of us can expect highs ranging from the low 60s to the low 70s this weekend - the coolest places only seeing the upper 50s. Next week, this same pattern will continue, though rain chances will be slightly higher through the middle of the week. At the same time, temperatures across the area should return to the 70s for highs and 60s for lows. This would be well above normal for early December but comes after a November that seemed to be quite cool. Have a great Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Rhodes, 21, of Tyler, is charged with capital murder in connection with a fatal shooting...
Man arrested in Tyler on capital murder warrant
Colin Turner
Lindale man accused of possessing over 2K images of child porn, grabbing child inappropriately
Tyler Coach Ricklan Holmes
Tyler’s Ricklan Holmes resigns
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say
The dog was the only one in a car that hit two other vehicles.
Kilgore police find dog behind the wheel in parking lot crash

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 12-3-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Friday 12-2-22
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Friday 12-2-22
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Friday 12-2-22
First Alert Weather
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips