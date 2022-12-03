Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Today was the tale of two forecasts for East Texas, with cooler 50s for the northern half of the area throughout most of the day, and warmer 60s and 70s for Deep East Texas. The cold front that moved through earlier today will push much farther to our south this evening, and cooler air will finish surging into Deep East Texas by tomorrow morning, although we will still likely see a split in temperatures over the next few days. Skies will remain dry tonight and throughout the day tomorrow as well, then spotty showers become possible on Monday thanks to the return of breezy, warm southerly winds and the moisture they’ll pull in from the Gulf of Mexico. Expect another big jump in temperatures for the first half of next week with most in the 70s. Widespread showers return to East Texas later in the day Tuesday, when a cold front pushes south through Oklahoma and stalls along the Red River. This surface front will act as a firing line for scattered showers on and off throughout the PM hours of Tuesday and throughout the day on Wednesday into Thursday morning. More showers and potentially an isolated thunderstorm will be possible Thursday as a second cold front approaches and eventually pushes through East Texas. This second front will also eventually stall, albeit this time to our south, before lifting back north as a warm front next Saturday, potentially feeding better rain chances back into East Texas for the next weekend. Friends, keep the umbrella handy this next week. Not every day will be a washout, but portions of East Texas will see rain each and everyday Tuesday - Saturday.

