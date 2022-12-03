Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Murder victim’s sister calls grand jury’s decision ‘punch in the gut’

Grand jury “no-bills” Chad Carr
The family of a murdered East Texas teenager is struggling to understand how a suspect arrested in the case is now a free man.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Earlier this week, a grand jury determined there was not enough evidence to indict Chad Carr for the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone, a crime Carr was arrested for in September.

Hope McGlone is frustrated and confused by the grand jury’s decision to no-bill Chad Carr in the murder of her older sister, Brittany, found beaten to death at her boyfriend’s home near Lake Winnsboro in 2007.

“I just don’t understand, to be honest,” said Hope McGlone. “I thought this was our chance. According to the sheriff, it seemed like we had plenty of evidence for an indictment.”

Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole still feels that way. Cole said the evidence was overwhelming and added an injustice was done to the McGlone family.

Carr’s arrest was the first in a case that had gone cold since 2007. It was made based in part on evidence like a pair of women’s underwear found at Carr’s home -- believed to have belonged to McGlone. Carr was dating Brittany’s boyfriend’s sister at the time.

“Everything pointed to the same person, and to me it was time to make an arrest,” Cole said soon after the arrest.

While disappointed, both Cole and McGlone say they’re not giving up.

“Kind of a slap in the face and a punch in the gut,” McGlone said. “And at this point, fight harder than we’ve ever fought before.”

While McGlone has hope in Sheriff Cole, she doesn’t feel the same way about the district attorney’s office.

“I have zero faith and zero hope that the DA’s office is going to do their part for that to happen again,” she said.

We reached out the DA’s office Friday morning for a response. As of 5 p.m. Friday, we had not received a call back.

