Member of Payne Spring Fire Rescue dies in medical emergency
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Payne Springs Fire Rescue announced Saturday morning that one of its members has died.
The fire rescue’s social media post said, “We have suffered a non line of duty death of one of our members due to a medical emergency.”
More details will be released after all family members have been informed, the post said.
