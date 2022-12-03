Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Member of Payne Spring Fire Rescue dies in medical emergency

Payne Springs Fire Rescue
Payne Springs Fire Rescue(Payne Springs Fire Rescue)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Payne Springs Fire Rescue announced Saturday morning that one of its members has died.

The fire rescue’s social media post said, “We have suffered a non line of duty death of one of our members due to a medical emergency.”

More details will be released after all family members have been informed, the post said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Rhodes, 21, of Tyler, is charged with capital murder in connection with a fatal shooting...
Man arrested in Tyler on capital murder warrant
Colin Turner
Lindale man accused of possessing over 2K images of child porn, grabbing child inappropriately
Tyler Coach Ricklan Holmes
Tyler’s Ricklan Holmes resigns
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say
The dog was the only one in a car that hit two other vehicles.
Kilgore police find dog behind the wheel in parking lot crash

Latest News

Traffic Alert: Mineola railroad crossings closed due to train breakdown
The students took home 18 national titles and earned around 17 runner-up placements.
Gilmer martial arts students win national championships
Earlier this week, a grand jury determined there was not enough evidence to indict Chad Carr.
Murder victim’s sister calls grand jury’s decision ‘punch in the gut’
Living Christmas
Gregg County Historical Museum holds Living History Christmas event