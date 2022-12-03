Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man arrested in Tyler on capital murder warrant

He led officers on a foot chase before his arrest.
He led officers on a foot chase before his arrest.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Sariah Bonds
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man wanted for alleged capital murder was located and captured in North Tyler Friday night after fleeing from police, according to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.

The man led officers on a foot chase before his arrest.

The capital murder warrant was issued by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

More details will be released as available.

