Man arrested in Tyler on capital murder warrant
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man wanted for alleged capital murder was located and captured in North Tyler Friday night after fleeing from police, according to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.
The man led officers on a foot chase before his arrest.
The capital murder warrant was issued by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
More details will be released as available.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.