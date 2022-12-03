Harmony Defeats Newton

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Over in Nacogdoches and Homer Bryce Stadium, it would be the Battle of the birds between the Harmony Eagles and the Newton Eagles. Harmony having never made it to the quarterfinals looking to make history Friday night. They come out strong on their first drive on fourth and two, quarterback Boston Seahorn connects to Tyson Jenkins for the big gain and it would set up this next big play when Seahorn on the keeper gets the Eagles closer to the goal line. Finally on another quarterback keeper Harmony gets the first score of the game. The following extra point is good Harmony leads it seven to nothing.

But it would be short lived when Newton on their first play of the drive answers with this long run by Maliek Woods, and just like that we have a battle on our hands. Newton would opt for two and get it. Newton goes up eight to seven.

In the second quarter Harmony quarterback Boston Seahorn would continue to show off his talent, first with this pass to Tyson Jenkins and then he uses his legs to get it inside the 10 for the Harmony Eagles first and goal. It would be first and goal at the three, Seahorn once again keeps it and gets across the goal line to give the Harmony Eagles the lead.

The two point conversion to follow would be good after Seahorn connects to Will Young. Harmony fans loving what they see. Eagles on top of Newton at that point 15 to eight. Harmony would eventually go on to win it to 36 to 22 over Newton harmony advancing on into the next round of the high school football playoffs.

