Fire damages Van Zandt Livestock Exchange

The livestock show has been cancelled for the day.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - A fire broke out at the Van Zandt Livestock Exchange overnight. No people or animals were injured, but the day’s events have been cancelled.

Fire Marshal Sean Davis said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and confirmed no one was hurt.

The livestock show has been cancelled for the day, but Owner Jessie Lowry said he does plan to rebuild.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

