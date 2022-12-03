East Texas ‘dog whisperer’ shares stories from family legacy

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One man training service dogs here in East Texas has a resume and an impressive lineage that sounds like something out of a Hollywood movie...in fact he and his family have trained dogs for many movies.

A “dog whisperer” of sorts, who works magic with the animals he trains, Robert Weatherwax comes from a long line who’ve done the same. His grandfather and father were both dog trainers who worked on everything from “The Little Rascals” to “Lassie.”

His grandfather trained all the original Lassies, among other famous dogs like Old Yeller. His father is a famous dog trainer in Hollywood, as is Robert himself.

He now lives in East Texas, where he trains service and companion dogs, as well as dogs with behavioral problems. Robert talks about his love for his special kind of work.

