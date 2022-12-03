2 arrested after shots fired at Hockley Co. deputies during chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men have been arrested and charged after a high-speed chase with Hockley County deputies and other law enforcement agencies that started Thursday night around 10 p.m. During the chase, Hockley County officials say shots were fired at the deputies. The Levelland Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) assisted in the arrests.

Deputies were called to respond about a vehicle speeding and trying to evade a Levelland Police officer near West Avenue and SH 114 in Levelland. A Hockley County deputy found the vehicle on SH 114 west of College Ave and tried to stop the vehicle for violations.

The driver began to evade multiple law enforcement officers at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour eastbound along SH 114.

Hockley County officials say an occupant is alleged to have fired multiple shots at the lead deputy.

Around SH 114 and Quail Road, the vehicle became disabled and the two men inside ran to continue to evade officers.

The passenger, identified as Leopoldo Villarreal, 33, of Lubbock, was arrested after a short foot pursuit in a field east of Quail Road after a taser deployment by the deputy.

With the assistance of the other agencies, a perimeter was established to contain the second individual while officers searched the area.

The driver, identified as Leroy Martinez, 32, of Lubbock, was later found in a field between SH 114 and Armadillo Road, east of Quail Road, and taken into custody without further incident.

Investigators found a firearm and a bulletproof vest.

No officers were injured during the chase or arrest of the individuals.

Villarreal has been booked on the following charges: Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon Against a Peace Officer; Evading Arrest/Detention; Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon. He is being held in the Hockley County Jail with a bond of $105,000.

Martinez was booked on the following: Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon Against a Peace Officer; Evading Arrest/Detention in Vehicle; Evading Arrest/Detention with Previous Conviction; Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility; Unlawful Possession of Body Armor by Felon; Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon; Parole Violation Warrant. Martinez is being held in the Hockley County Jail with a bond of $210,000.

Additional charges may be pending as the investigation is ongoing. All subjects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

