Tyler’s Ricklan Holmes resigns

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A longtime head coach for Tyler has resigned.

Ricklan Holmes confirmed on Friday that he has resigned.

The resignation follows a 2-8 2022 season.

“Tyler ISD Athletics would like to thank Coach Holmes for his hard work and dedication to Tyler High and the student-athletes for the last 11 years,” Athletic Director Greg Priest said in a press release. “He has played an important role in building the Tyler High Football program, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Holmes said he is considering his next career move.

Holmes is an alumni of Tyler and played collegiate football at Oklahoma State and also spent time in the NFL.

