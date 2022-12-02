Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Teen charged in Tyler Halloween eve pedestrian crash

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police confirm a 16-year-old has been charged for striking two pedestrians on Halloween eve.

The juvenile is charged with accident involving injury.

A vehicle struck two pedestrians and fled the scene at around 1 a.m. October 30, according to Tyler police.

A Facebook post shared by the mother of one of the victims says they had been at a Halloween costume party at The Cascades.

PREVIOUS: Car hits 2 pedestrians near Cascades on Halloween eve, flees scene

