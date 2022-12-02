Sinkhole on Rice Rd near Old Bullard causing traffic delays
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews are on site to repair a sinkhole near Old Bullard Road and Broadway Avenue. Rice Road has been closed and all traffic is bein redirected.
The repair is estimated to take 72 hours, according to a social media post made by the City of Tyler regarding the incident.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area to avoid further congestion.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.