Sinkhole on Rice Rd near Old Bullard causing traffic delays

Crews are on site to repair a sinkhole near Old Bullard Road and Broadway Avenue.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews are on site to repair a sinkhole near Old Bullard Road and Broadway Avenue. Rice Road has been closed and all traffic is bein redirected.

The repair is estimated to take 72 hours, according to a social media post made by the City of Tyler regarding the incident.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area to avoid further congestion.

