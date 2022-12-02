Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Rep. Dean files bill to allow public junior colleges to give away old books

State Representative Jay Dean has filed a bill to allow public junior colleges to give away old books of little value.
By Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - State Representative Jay Dean has filed a bill to allow public junior colleges to give away old books of little value.

According to a press release, public college library books are considered state property which cannot be given away, but currently only large public universities have a similar exemption. HB 750 would extend the exemption to public junior colleges.

“There’s no mechanism for junior colleges to remove from their library outdated books, there’s nowhere to bring them with the exception of maybe throwing them into the trash pile,” Dean said. “What we want to do is if junior colleges like major colleges have this storage of books they don’t use anymore, we’re sure there’s public schools, there’s children, there’s families that could use those books and we want to make it easy for them to access.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Strand
Amber Alert issued for North Texas 7-year-old girl
Blake Tyner Harris
Former teacher arrested on child porn charges kills self in Jefferson
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Wills Point woman dead after crash into rig
Texas Police Lights
Report: Frankston woman killed when driver pulls in front of vehicle

Latest News

Rep. Jay Dean files bill to allow public junior colleges to give away old books
Rep. Jay Dean files bill to allow public junior colleges to give away old books
Crew from National Weather Service to conduct storm survey in Sabine County
Lobo's head coach on facing undefeated Mansfield Timberview
Longview Lobo's head coach on their upcoming match against Mansfield Timberview
The dog was the only one in a car that hit two other vehicles.
Kilgore police find dog behind the wheel in parking lot crash