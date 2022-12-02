Rep. Dean files bill to allow public junior colleges to give away old books

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - State Representative Jay Dean has filed a bill to allow public junior colleges to give away old books of little value.

According to a press release, public college library books are considered state property which cannot be given away, but currently only large public universities have a similar exemption. HB 750 would extend the exemption to public junior colleges.

“There’s no mechanism for junior colleges to remove from their library outdated books, there’s nowhere to bring them with the exception of maybe throwing them into the trash pile,” Dean said. “What we want to do is if junior colleges like major colleges have this storage of books they don’t use anymore, we’re sure there’s public schools, there’s children, there’s families that could use those books and we want to make it easy for them to access.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.