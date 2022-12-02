Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nimitz eighth grader arrested after a series of snapchat messages

By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, an 8th-grade boy at Nimitz Middle School was arrested after he told another student that he was going to go home and get a gun and come back to school and shoot him.

This was reported immediately, and it was determined the boy did make the threat.

He was arrested and charged with a Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus.

ECISD says that this particular event began with students sending hurtful Snapchat messages to each other.

School and school district leaders are asking parents to please speak with their children about the types of messages they post on social media, as well as reminding them to talk with their children about the serious consequences that follow making this type of school threat.

