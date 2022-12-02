Lufkin police release info on Dollar General murder suspect’s shoes

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have released information identifying the type of shoes worn by a masked suspect who shot and killed a man during a 2017 attempted robbery.

On November 3, 2017, Darrence Kindle, 31, was buying cigarettes when he was shot and killed during a robbery attempt at the Dollar General Store on Kurth Drive in Lufkin. Last month marked the 5-year anniversary and this crime remains unsolved.

The suspect, an armed black male wearing a “Scream” Halloween mask and gloves to prevent leaving fingerprints, left a shoe print on the register counter. According to Lufkin police, crime scene technicians reproduced an image of the suspect’s shoe tread.

A forensic examiner identified the shoe as a Nike Air Zoom Kobe Venonmenon 4 basketball shoe. The shoe came in a bright red color scheme with accents of black and mint that according to the expert appear to be consistent with the suspect’s bright red footwear in surveillance video.

Lufkin police said “we are releasing this information in hopes that it will jog someone’s memory as to a possible suspect – maybe you remember a classmate who bragged about owning these rare shoes or, maybe you have a photographic memory, and you recall an old boyfriend, friend or acquaintance who had these.’

Crime Stoppers reported “the killer was inside the store less than four seconds before firing a single shot at Darrence’s head, killing him instantly. The murderer then tried several times to shoot the clerk, who could not open the cash register, but his gun malfunctioned.”

Lufkin police report the killer is a lighter complected black male, likely in his teens to twenties, according to the store clerk’s description. He is 5′10-6′0, based on height marks on the store’s exit.

Lufkin police say they have little evidence and few leads and are asking the public to come forward with new details. Tips can be reported directly to the Department at 936-633-0356 OR online via Crime Stoppers at 639TIPS.com. It is important to note that no monetary limit has been put on the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to the arrest and grand jury indictment of Darrence’s killer. Crime Stoppers tipsters always remain anonymous.

