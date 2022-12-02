Longview Lobos face Mansfield Timberview in high-octane matchup

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Lobos are 13-0 and so is their next opponent, Mansfield Timberview. Lobos Head Coach John King says the stakes are much higher and explains why.

When you’re talking about high-octane offenses, you have to put the opponents in Friday’s 5A D-II Regional championship in that category. For the first time, the Lobos are about to face a Mansfield Timberview team that is explosive.

“Mansfield Timberview: they’re big, and they’re fast; they’re mean, and they’re real well coached...good football team,” King said. “There’s a reason why they’re 13-0 in the fourth round in the playoffs. First time to ever go up against them. I’ve watched them from afar. I’ve never really studied them like we have this week, but very solid football team: dangerous, a lot of speed and a lot of size.”

They are a scoring machine: look at the amount of points they’ve racked up in their unbeaten season.

The Lobos are no slouch, though, scoring 60 and 70 points just once. Still, they have playmakers that can match those of the Wolves.

“Our defense has played well all year long, getting the ball back for us, creating turnovers, short field -- you name it. They played well, but flipside of that is, we can grind the ball and rest them some when we need to. And, we’ve been able to move the ball and score points, and nights when maybe we need to play better on one side the other side steps up,” King said.

